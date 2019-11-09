Caribbean Airlines’ Guyana- New York flight diverted

A New York- bound Caribbean Airlines flight from Guyana diverted to The Bahamas Saturday night.

No official reason was immediately available for the diversion to The Bahamas’ Lynden Pindling International Airporr , but a usually reliable source said one of the engines is believed to have developed trouble, resulting in the long airborne time from Guyana.

The CAL flight departed Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 5:15 PM. Saturday and was due to arrive at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport at 10:25 PM.

However, the flight diverted to The Bahamas and landed at 10:15 PM.

The CAL plane bears registration markings 9YBGI.