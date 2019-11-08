GPL Board overturns firing of two directors

The Board of the state-owned Guyana Power and Light (GPL) on Friday overturned a decision by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to send home two directors, sources said.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Renford Homer and Director of Human Resources, Bal Persaud could be back on the job of the Chairman, Rawle Lucas and the Chief Executive Officer, Albert Gordon comply with the board’s decision.

Sources said following an appraisal of the directors by Gordon, at the request of Lucas, the two directors were effectively sacked based on performance assessments.

That, the sources said, prompted an emergency board meeting on Friday when the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer were roasted for getting rid of Homer and Persaud.

Lucas did not answer or return calls to his mobile phone.

The sources said the appraisals should have been taken to the Board before decisions were made.

Homer’s contract expired a couple of months ago and a decision was taken to retain him on a monthly basis. Persaud’s contract does not expire until later this year.