Govt cannot promise year-end bonuses to public servants

President David Granger on Wednesday hinted that public servants might not receive bonuses this year due to the political stalemate following last year’s validly passed no-confidence motion.

“I cannot, at this point in time say whether funds will be available for payments of public servants. So, I am not saying no but after the next Cabinet meeting, the Minister of Finance will be able to make an announcement on that matter, but I don’t want to any hopes because we are in an interim administration mode,” he told reporters.

No bonuses were paid to public servants in 2017 and 2018, but government has boasted of increasing salaries in recent years by more than the customary annual five percent hike during the then People’s Progressive Party Civic-led administration.

He explained that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) deemed government a caretaker administration pending the holding of general elections as a result of the motion.

The President said the CCJ’s judgement has restricted government from embarking on expenditures or agreements which are likely to collide with the convention of an interim administration.

Government usually sets aside a lump-sum money in the annual budget to increase government employees’ salaries. Trade unions have, however, criticized the Granger-led administration of failing to negotiate increased wages and salaries but has instead been imposing them.

The President has already declared that March 2, 2020 would be general elections date. However, he does not know when Parliament will be dissolved.

More legal action concerning the registration of voters in Guyana’s courts is pending.