Harbour bridge workers trying to remove fallen utility poles

Workers at the Demerara Harbour Bridge were Tuesday night working feverishly to remove several utility poles that fell from a truck, restricting two-way traffic to a single lane, General Manager of the bridge, Rolston Adams said.

He said efforts were underway to move equipment to the location where the poles fell so that they could be removed.

Adams said traffic was being shared on one lane.

Motorists told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News that there was a build-up of vehicular traffic on the East Bank Demerara public road.