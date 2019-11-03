Man who allegedly raped family member found hanging in police lockup

The body of a man, who allegedly raped a close family member, was found hanging in an East Berbice police lockup, the Guyana Police Force said.

Courtney Persaud, 37, a labourer, of Lot 113 Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, and Manchester Village, Corentyne “was found hanging in the lockups this morning and was subsequently pronounced dead,” police said in a statement.

The law enforcement agency said Persaud was in custody at the Whim Police Station on allegation of rape committed on a close family member at Diamond on the East Bank Demerara earlier this year.

Police said his vest and shirt were allegedly used to commit the act.

There were three other prisoners in the said lockups. An investigation has since been launched.