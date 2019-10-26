Two die in car, ambulance smash-up in Linden

Two persons died in Linden early Saturday morning when a car and an ambulance collided, police said.

Fatally injured were the car driver, 18-year-old Triston Clark of 4847 Central Amelia’s Ward and 37-year-old Eon Reddock of 6763 Amelia’s Ward.

Reddock was an occupant of a Ministry of Public Health ambulance.

Traffic police investigators were informed that the ambulance was proceeding south along Obama Drive when Reddock collided with one of two speeding cars that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The Guyana Police Force said the driver passed a breathalyzer test.

Both vehicles were lodged to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer as part of investigations.