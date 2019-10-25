T&HD sailor killed during argument

A Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) sailor was Thursday evening killed by a man he asked to leave the Parika Stelling, the Guyana Police Force said.

Dead is 48-year old Shurlon Errol Cutting of 2529 Layou Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Investigators said a 28-year old labourer of Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice was in custody in connection with the incident that occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police were informed that after Cutting told the suspect to leave the stelling, both men ended up in an argument resulting in the sailor being lashed and stabbed. “As a result, an argument ensued and the deceased armed himself with a piece of wood and reportedly lashed the suspect. The suspect then also reportedly took out a pair of scissors and stabbed the deceased under his left armpit area and the deceased who [sic] fell to the ground,” police said.

Cutting was picked up and escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was admitted. He died while receiving treatment.

Police said they arrested the suspect at Parika Stelling with the murder weapon. He was was seen with injuries about his left abdomen and left knee and was escorted to Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and discharged.