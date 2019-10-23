President no longer shows sign of cancer – Cuban medical experts

President David Granger Tuesday night returned from Cuba where his team of medical experts found that he has no trace of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, according to Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed.

“The CIMEQ (Center for Surgical Medical Research) medical specialists have expressed complete satisfaction with the state of the President’s health and have explained that the President’s ailment is now in remission,” Mr Majeed said in a statement.

Medical experts explain that the President, after treatment, has no symptoms and tests and scans have found no traces of lymphoma in his body.

The Guyanese envoy in Havana also reported that in keeping with the strict medical procedures of the Cuban health system, Mr Granger is expected to return to Cuba for another scheduled routine medical check in January 2020 and then for another evaluation in June 2020.

The President returned to Guyana Tuesday night from Cuba having completed a scheduled medical evaluation at CIMEQ over the past few days.

President Granger on Tuesday met the Cuban Foreign Affairs Vice-Minister Ana Teresita González Fraga, who took the opportunity of discussing some aspects of Guyana-Cuba relations with him and Mr Majeed.

In the meantime, the President has expressed his gratitude to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez, the Government of Cuba, and the CIMEQ medical team which has been responsible for his treatment in Cuba, over the past months. His treatment included several rounds of chemo and radiation therapy.

Mr Granger was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma a year ago.