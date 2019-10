‘Demon’ wanted for gold miner’s killing, arrested at road block

Police say Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan, who is wanted in connection with the murder of gold miner, Deon Stoll, was nabbed early Tuesday morning.

A Guyana Police Force spokesman said Morgan was arrested at a road block on the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara at 5:45 a.m.

Stoll was gunned down while staving off a robbery by two men outside El Dorado Gold Trading, Newtown, Georgetown one week ago.