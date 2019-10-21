West Coast Demerara fisherman stabbed to death

A fisherman of the West Coast of Demerara, was stabbed to death Sunday night allegedly stemming from a six-day old grievance between himself and his assailant.

Dead is 19-year old Noel Singh of Lot 33 Meten-Meer-Zorg.

He sustained several stab wounds inflicted by a 20-year old resident of Ocean Garden, Meten-Meer-Zorg.

Investigators were told that six days ago, the suspected killer assaulted Singh.

According to the police, on Sunday night at about 8 o’clock, the two men had an argument and the suspect stabbed Singh.

Singh was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they were still searching for the prime suspect in the killing.