Fuel tanker driver dies in accident

A resident from Kuru-Kuru, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, died yesterday morning when a fuel tanker he was driving capsized.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Atewick de Freitas.

Police said the incident occurred at 134 kilometres, Buck Hall, Tapir Trail.

Investigators were told that the fuel tanker, bearing registration number GVV 7176, was speeding, when de Freitas lost control.

The vehicle rolled and landed in a ditch.

Police said the driver was flung out of the vehicle and sustained severe injuries which left him unconscious.

Public-spirited citizens assisted the unconscious man. Among the residents was a doctor who pronounced de Freitas dead.