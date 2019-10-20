Two wanted for gold miner killing

Two men are wanted for the gunning down of well-known Guyanese gold miner, Deon Stoll, during an attempted robbery, police said.

They are 33-year old Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan also known as Shane Morgan and Lennox Estwick of 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Investigators want to question them about the murder of Stoll on October 14 outside El Dorado Gold Trading, Da Silva Street, Newtown.

Stoll and his driver-bodyguard had gone to the gold trader when several men exited a car that was trailing them, opened fire and attempted to rob them.

Though shot in the pelvis, Stoll opened fire hitting one of his attackers twice. He died while receiving medical attention.