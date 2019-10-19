UG bus service to take students directly along the East Coast route from campus

University of Guyana (UG) students will now benefit from a much-needed enhancement to their travel arrangements in light of robberies in the Turkeyen-Cummings Lodge area, following discussions between the UG Student Society’s (UGSS) newly-elected President, Jafar Gibbons and bus operators.

One day after his swearing in, Mr Jafar and two other faculty representatives, Kimalie George and Desmond Kissoon, met with the leaders of the UG bus service.

Stemming from the meeting, both sides agreed that transportation to and from the campus can be difficult to access at specified times and that this is burdensome upon persons living along the East Coast Demerara.

Both sides also agreed that walking out of campus can prove to be dangerous as persons in some instances are attacked and even robbed in the nearby streets on the outskirts of the campus, the UGSS said.

To alleviate these concerns, the UGSS says it and the bus service agreed that as of Monday, October 21, students going to the East Coast would not have to travel to the city.

“All that will be required of them, is to congregate at the bus shed until the required numbers to fill the bus are met (a total of 15) and then take any of the bus [sic] provided to facilitate the transport,” UGSS said.

The bus service said that there is a 10-bus shuttle system dedicated to taking students off the campus along the east coast route up to Victoria. The service is available from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“While we accept that that number might be insufficient at peak hours, we are asking students to not walk out to the road, but instead, wait for the buses at the bus shed”, said Mr Gibbons.

The UGSS President welcomed the agreement, saying that he knows the students will embrace the move with much excitement as the executives.

Mr Jafar, who is the former leader of the Students Action Movement, added that his focus will be primarily on students’ representation, ensuring their welfare be top priority for the academic year.

Mr Gibbons, welcomes this development, which was part of a few promises he made while on the campaign trail. He says he vows to fight relentlessly to ensure that students are involved and represented at the nation’s highest tertiary institution. He also vows to help the administration in any way possible in the delivery of the services provided at the university. Mr Gibbons also expressed his gratitude to the UG administration for their willingness to work to enhance the welfare of the students.