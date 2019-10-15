Rosignol chicken outlet robbed

Two masked knife-wielding men robbed a chicken outlet at Rosignol, West Bank Berbice on Tuesday.

News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News was told that 40-year-old Barbara Samuels was robbed of GYD$120,000, and a cellular phone valued more than GYD$30,000.

The men invaded the premises shortly before midday when Samuels was inside the chicken outlet cleaning meat.

Sources said one of the bandits placed a knife to Williams’ throat and demanded cash and other valuables.

His accomplice collected the cash and the phone from the cashier area before escaping on foot.