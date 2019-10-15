Internet Radio

5 dead in East Bank Demerara collision involving presidential escort vehicle

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Law Enforcement, News, Tragedy October 15, 2019

Presidential escort car that was involved in the accident at Friendship, East Bank Demerara. (Photo grab from Bibi Khatoon video)

Five persons are killed on Tuesday morning when a Guyana Police Force presidential escort car and a civilian vehicle collided at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, police confirmed.

Police Traffic Chief, Linden Isles told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News that a member of the Guyana Police Force is among the fatalities. Another police force member was injured.

Police did not immediately identify the deceased as they were still undertaking an investigation at the scene.

The Toyota Fielder that was involved in the accident. (Photo grab from Bibi Khatoon video)

Both vehicles were badly damaged and people were seen ripping out parts of the Toyota Fielder vehicle to remove the injured persons.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle said firefighters removed the driver from the Fielder and he was rushed to the nearby Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

 

 

