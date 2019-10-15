5 dead in East Bank Demerara collision involving presidential escort vehicle

Five persons are killed on Tuesday morning when a Guyana Police Force presidential escort car and a civilian vehicle collided at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, police confirmed.

Police Traffic Chief, Linden Isles told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News that a member of the Guyana Police Force is among the fatalities. Another police force member was injured.

Police did not immediately identify the deceased as they were still undertaking an investigation at the scene.

Both vehicles were badly damaged and people were seen ripping out parts of the Toyota Fielder vehicle to remove the injured persons.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle said firefighters removed the driver from the Fielder and he was rushed to the nearby Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.