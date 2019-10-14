1 dead, another injured during robbery at raw gold dealership

One of two persons shot on Monday morning at a gold dealership in Newtown, Kitty, Georgetown, has succumbed to his injuries, hospital sources confirmed.

Dead is 44-year old Deon Stoll of Barima Avenue, Bel Air Park.

Injured is Clayton Powley, 45, of 326 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

Residents in the area say the incident occurred shortly after 10 am at El Dorado Trading at 63 Da Silva Street.

The resident says the customer was robbed shortly before or after he sold gold to the trading company.

“We were literally hearing the shots like if we were right there,” a nearby resident said.

The building is said to have several surveillance cameras.