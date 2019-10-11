Internet Radio

PODCAST: Guyana Bureau of Statistics conducting Household Budget and Living Standard Survey

The Guyana Bureau of Statistics is currently conducting its Household Budget and Living Standards Survey to ascertain the quality of life among Guyanese and the value of a basic basket of goods.

Deputy Chief Statistician at the Guyana Bureau of Statistics, Ian Manifold and Statistician, Misenga Baird in the studios of News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM.

News-Talk Radio 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News spoke with Deputy Chief Statistician, Ian Manifold and Statistician, Misenga Baird on this second edition of “Statistics for Daily Life”.

“Statistics for Daily Life” is a three-part series of programmes leading up to Caribbean Statistics Day which will observed across the Caribbean Community on October 15 under the theme, “Building the Resilience of the Caribbean Community”.

Mr. Manifold says the trend so far shows that prices for basic household items have been “fairly” stable.

He says the data collection is likely to be completed in October and about six months is needed for the data to be fine-tuned and analysed.

