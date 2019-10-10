PODCAST: “Statistics for Daily Life” – Caribbean Statistics Day 2019

The Guyana Bureau of Statistics will be joining the rest of the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in observing Caribbean Statistics Day 2019 on October 15 under the theme, “Building the Resilience of the Caribbean Community”.

On Thursday, News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News hosted the Deputy Director of the Bureau, Ian Manifold and Statistician, Keshauna Sertimer.

They gave us an overview of the work of the Bureau and the importance of statistics in decision-making.

Click the play button to listen to the first in a series of programmes titled, “Statistics for Daily Life”.