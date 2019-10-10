Internet Radio

PODCAST: NIS grapples with declining contributions, low investment returns

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Economy, Investment, News, Oil & Gas, Podcast October 10, 2019 0

The General Manager of Guyana’s National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Holly Greaves says Guyana’s state-owned social security entity continues to suffer from declining contributions and low returns on its investments.

Addressing the NIS’ 50th anniversary observance, she said a Debt Management Department has been registering some successes in raking in much needed cash from errant employers and self-employed persons.

She notes that NIS has also gotten more than GYD$500 million in contributions from the oil and gas sector.

The NIS was established in September, 1969.

