Geology department man dies in mining pit accident

A man died early Tuesday morning at an Australia-owned Troy Resources Guyana Inc gold mining pit, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman said.

Sources identify the dead man as Ryan Taylor. He worked in the Guyana Geology section of Troy Resources. The sources said a five-meter high wall collapsed at about 1 am Tuesday and the body was recovered at about 4 am.

Troy Resources did not immediately respond to queries.

But the Natural Resources Minister said his officials were informed that a “bench” or wall was being constructed when the incident happened.

“Apparently, the worker was engaged, with others, in building a bench to avoid erosion. He allegedly slipped and fell,” Trotman said.

He said Troy Resources was expected to cease all work at the construction site while an investigation by the relevant authorities, including, GGMC and the Ministry of Social Protection’s Department of Labour, is done.

Trotman said a team would be going to the site later Tuesday.