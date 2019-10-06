Pro-PPP radio, TV stations take GNBA to court over alleged freedom of expression violations

Two radio and television stations closely associated with the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) want the High Court to find that their constitutional right to freedom of expression has been violated by a hearing committee of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority which they say has not been legally constituted.

Through their lawyers – Mohabir A. Nandlall, Marcia Nadir-Sharma, Manoj Narayan, Sasha S. Mahadeo-Narayan, Rajendra R. Jaigobin – the stations have asked the High Court to find that no GNBA governing board of directors was appointed for 2019 to 2020.

Freedom Radio and MTV Channel 65 are further asking the High Court to quash decisions of the GNBA hearing committee that were established by the purported board on the ground that the committee was the product of an illegally-appointed board, and the committee was not properly established.

The stations further contend that the Hearing Committee is not a tribunal prescribed by law for the determination of the existence or extent of any civil right or obligation as provided for by the Constitution of Guyana.

They are also asking the High Court to quash a decision contained in a letter dated 2nd October, 2019, under the hand of Violet Boyal, Board Secretary and addressed to the Applicant, on the ground that the said decision “is unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal, unenforceable, invalid, irrational, unreasonable, capricious, arbitrary, null, void and of no effect.”

Freedom Radio and MTV Channel 65 further contend in High Court papers that the committee’s decision violates their constitutional right to freedom of expression, and right and freedom to protection of the law. “The Hearing Committee established by the First Named Respondent has no legal authority or jurisdiction to hear or determine the existence or extent of any civil right or obligation of any citizen and certainly not the Applicant’s constitutional right to Freedom of Expression, as these are judicial functions prescribed under the Constitution of Guyana to be discharged by organs of the Judiciary,’ they state in separate court documents.

The High Court was also asked by the radio and television stations to declare the decisions of the Hearing Committee a violation of the doctrine of separation of powers, contrary to and in violation of Article 144(8) of the Constitution of Guyana, unlawful, void, illegal and of no effect.

Those stations also want the High Court to prohibit the GNBA and/or the Hearing Committee from enforcing or taking any steps to enforce its decision.

Freedom Radio’s General Manager, Raymond Cummings states that members of the GNBA Governing Board were appointed by Prime Minister Moses Nagamatoo for a term of two years. However, he says since the expiration of those appointments on the 31st January 2019, no Governing Board of Directors has been appointed or reappointed.

Cummings says there are no gazetted or published guidelines in the public media and are “therefore unenforceable, and devoid of any legal authority.”

Cummings says the GNBA is objecting to aspects of the radio programmes, “Free Talk” hosted by Manzoor Nadir and “Free Chat” hosted by Ganga Persaud on July 25, 2019, saying that in the area of Political Broadcasts, “controversial or offensive references to opponents shall be avoided.”

In the case of MTV, it says that has been fined a total of GYD$150,000 for alleged breach of the Broadcast Act and the Broadcaster Guidelines on February 2, 2019 at 8:06 PM on Viewpoint by Ed Layne; March 21, 2019 at 10:14 PM On the Precipice of a Constitutional Crisis with Priya Manickchand, and on June 08, 2019 at 8:17 hrs PM Ed Live: Controversial statements made against the Government.

MTV says it exchanged correspondence with the GNBA and was later invited to a hearing.