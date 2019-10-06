GBTI gives GYD$2M to Bahamas hurricane relief

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) says it has generated almost GYD$2 million through the GBTI Hurricane Relief Fund – Bahamas.

That fund began shortly after Hurricane Dorian ravaged sections of the Bahamas early in September.

The Bank says it immediately committed GYD$3 million and encouraged its customers, staff and members of the public to join the relief efforts by donating to the fund.

The fund was closed on October 1 and the monies raised were handed over to the Civil Defence Commission which is coordinating the national support efforts here.

Meanwhile GBTI says it donated its GYD$3 million directly to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of the Bahamas to also aid their relief efforts.

GBTI expresses its gratitude to all those who contributed to the fund and expresses hope and best wishes to the Government and People of The Bahamas for a speedy return to normalcy.