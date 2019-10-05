Magistrates’ Court tout shot dead during home invasion

A 53-year old man, who was a tout outside the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, was early Saturday morning shot dead during a home invasion and robbery, relatives said.

He has been identified as Darrell Breedy.

Relatives said he was shot to his abdomen when he resisted armed bandits inside his home at 2037 Hummingbird Street Festival City North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The bandits fled with a television and GYD$11,000.

He was reportedly at the time home with his 19 year old daughter when the gun-toting bandits gained entry through a window of the lower flat of the two-storey house

He put up a fight and he recieved one gun shot to his abdomen he colapsed and died in his home.

Police were up to daybreak Saturday still at the scene conducting investigations.