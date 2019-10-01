GDF officer arrested for drug, gun possession

A senior Guyana Defence Force (GDF) coast guardsman has been arrested allegedly with an illegal gun and a quantity of marijuana in his possession, police said. The GDF said Lieutenant Dominique Gilpin has since been interdicted from duty and investigation has been launched.

The GDF says it has launched an investigation into the arrest and detention of Gilpin. “As is procedure, the GDF will conduct its investigation which will in no way affect that being conducted by the Guyana Police Force. Lt. Gilpin has since been interdicted,” the army said.

The Guyana Police Force says Gilpin and another man were intercepted in the city Monday evening.

Police believed the pistol and matching rounds are illegal. Ballistic tests are to be conducted on the weapon.

The marijuana was found in the car trunk, police said.

Investigators are awaiting legal advice before they charge Gilpin and the other man.