Duo admit to killing elderly women in their home

Two men, Imran Khan and Stephen Andrews admitted to killing 89-year-old Constance Fraser and 77-year-old Phyllis Caesar former residents of South Road, when they appeared before Justice Sandel Kissoon on Tuesday in the High Court.

They pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

A third man, Phillip Sufferein, did not confess to the crime and he will face trial for the murder of the two elderly women.

The bodies of the women were discovered bound and gagged in their South Road and Albert Street home in October, 2017 by members of their church.

The church members had become concerned when routine checks by phone to contact them failed. The home was found ransacked with a number of valuable items missing.

A post mortem examination revealed that the victims were both strangled to death.

Three men were arrested days after and charged for the gruesome crime.

Khan and Andrews, who pleaded, were represented by Attorney Keoma Griffith.

A probation report will be presented to the court before the judge hands down his sentence on October 24 when the duo will return to court.