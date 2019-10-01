Adventist medical services plane crashes in Region 1

A light aircraft being operated by the Guyana Adventist Medical Aviation Services (GAMAS) crashed on the airstrip at Bethany in Region 1 (Barima-Waini), but no one was injured, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said Tuesday evening.

The Cessna 182 aircraft upon landing, “hit a pile of dirt and flipped” at approximately 5:37 pm on Tuesday.

Reports are that there were no injuries or fatalities.

The GCAA says it has teamed up with the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Unit (AIG) to probe the accident.

In February of this year, a single-engine Cessna plane crash-landed in the wetlands area behind Nismes, West Coast Demerara. The pilot and a policeman had been severely injured. At the time of the incident, they had been transporting the body of a man to Georgetown and had been due to land at the Eugene F. Correia ‘Ogle’ Airport when the pilot reported that he had ran out of fuel.