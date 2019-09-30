Police operations being regionalised

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) from Monday began managing the country in keeping with the 10 administrative regions.

Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan says the regionalisation of the police force is being gradually rolled out and will eventually be formally launched.

He says Divisional Headquarters and living quarters are now being built in a number of interior regions that were at one time classified as one Police Division.

“They have been assigned to these sub-divisions already of Division F. The process is ongoing, but as we finish all the infrastructure work and we could basically come down, we would basically have a kind of a launch but that has not been completed, but this alignment in accordance with regional divisions is going on,” Ramjattan said when asked by Demerara Waves Online News.

News-Talk Radio Guyana/Demerara Waves Online News was told that, for example, Region Four is now divided into three sub-divisions – Cummings Lodge to Agricola, Industry to Mahaica and Eccles to Dora.

The GPF has not officially announced the regionalization of its operations.

Other changes include the posting of former Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent William Blanhum to Region 1 (Barima-Waini) as Commander, and the assignment of Assistant Commissioner, Kevin Adonis to Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).