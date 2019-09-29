MAPM’s Gaskin says no talks yet with PPP; “independence”, “change” are key

The Mass Action People’s Movement’s (MAPM) Marcel Gaskin on Sunday said he has so far not held any talks with the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) or the Civic component but he did not rule out joining the Civic in certain conditions.

Gaskin said those conditions include having a certain degree of “independence” and the PPP’s commitment to reform “If they are seriously committed to change and not doing things the old way,” Gaskin told News-Talk Radio 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News. He added that if civil society would be allowed to be “independent-minded, then I will consider being part of it”.

“Everybody is talking about change, then we should give them the benefit of the doubt. Who am I to dispute them at this point in time?” asked Gaskin, a civil engineer and brother of former Business Minister, Dominic Gaskin.

Marcel Gaskin stressed that he has not spoken with anyone in the PPP or Civic and has no pending appointments.

Fellow MAPMite, Don Singh, who intends to embrace the Civic component, says the PPP plans to make an announcement about himself and Gaskin joining the Civic grouping.

Gaskin, who has risen to prominence through his anti-parking advocacy and constitutional adherence through the High Court’s intervention, says he is not interested in conventional political systems. “I’m not interested in the political structures. I’m interested in the civil structures and that might be the avenue for me,” he said.

Key for Gaskin is what he termed an “independent” civic component of the PPP.

Records show that then government ministers, Henry Jeffrey, Doodnauth Singh, Asgar Ally and Bernard Dos Santos had come into sharp conflict with sections of the Bharrat Jagdeo-led administration for their independence of thought.