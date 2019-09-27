All persons on preliminary voters list must go to GECOM to verify their records

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Friday said all persons on the preliminary voters list must go to that body to verify their registration records.

“During this exercise, every person whose name appear on the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE) must visit the Registration office in their respective area with their National Identification Card to verify their registration record in order to be included in the Official List of Electors (OLE),” the Commission’s spokeswoman, Yolanda Warde, said in a statement.

She says this will have to be done from October 1 the date when the Claims and Objections period will begin, through to November 18.

“Over the next few days, the Commission will set up temporary offices and mobiles countrywide to aid the efficient conduct of the exercise and will publish the full list of those offices to ensure applicants/registrants can access the office within close proximity to them to have their transaction done,” Warde said.

Persons have until November 11 to make a claim to be included on the list if they are a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalisation or registration, 18 years or older or will attain the age of eighteen by December 31, 2019.

A citizen of a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for a period of no less than one year preceding December 31, 2019 can also be registered to be on the list.

The Commission also wishes to urge persons who require changes/corrections to their particulars and transfers in relation to their addresses to do same when verifying their registration.

Objections against the inclusion of names on the PLE can be tendered to the Registration Officer of the Registration Area from October 1, 2019 to November 18, 2019.