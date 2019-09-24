Guyanese fishermen arrested by Surinamese authorities

Five Guyanese have been arrested by Surinamese authorities for allegedly illegally fishing in the waters of that former Dutch colony.

Starniewus only identified them as 58-year old Ricky E. , 24-year old Jason, D. , 47-year old Orrin B,31-year old Mahindra T. (31) and the captain 36-year old Sunil, P.

The news service reports that they were arrested by the police and the Coast Guard and advice by State prosecutors

Investigators say they are suspected of being of violating the fish stock protection law, the Economic Offenses Act and the Aliens Act.

Surinamese authorities say the five Guyanese men were probably fishing in Surinamese waters and they were in Suriname illegally.

Pending the investigation, their fishing boat, an outboard motor, a fishing net and a quantity of fish and fish bladder have been seized.

The case has been transferred to Suriname’s Maritime Police department in the Western Region for further investigation.