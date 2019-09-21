Roger Khan lands in Guyana

Convicted Guyanese drug lord, Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan was Friday night deported to Guyana.

One of his Attorneys-at-Law, who was at the airport, said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Khan would not be charged with any offence locally because legal advice indicates that there is nothing on which to hold him.

He was escorted from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 11:56 PM through a south-western gate that was lined with heavily armed and masked police.

The American Airlines flight at about 11:36 PM, bringing home Khan who spent about eight years in a US jail from the time he was caught in neighbouring Suriname and whisked off to New York via Trinidad.

Khan was believed to be a key figure in a group that had hunted heavily armed criminals. He had even boasted of preventing a coup against the Bharat Jagdeo-led administration.

Jagdeo has sought to distance himself from Khan and has repeatedly said if he is found culpable he should face the law.

Evidence led in a New York court had shown that then Health Minister, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy had signed a letter approving the purchase of sophisticated telephone interception and location equipment.

Khan and several of his cohorts had been arrested with such equipment and guns and ammunition at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara.