US, UK, Europe say Granger gov’t breached constitution

The United Kingdom, United States and the European Union said the government has breached the constitution by not calling general elections before September 18.

“We deeply regret that, by surpassing September 18, the Government is currently in breach of the Constitution following its failure to adhere to the decisions of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on 18 June and its subsequent orders,” they said in a joint statement.

Guyanese were originally constitutionally due to go to the polls to elect a government of their choice by next year August, but elections are now expected to be held several months earlier due to last December’s passage of an opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion.

The passage of that motion by 33-32 in the 65-seat National Assembly was subsequently validated by the Caribbean Court of Justice after a lengthy legal battle initiated by the government and a pro-governing coalition litigant. The regional court, in its decision, had declared the Granger-led administration as a “caretaker” until general elections are held.

The full text of the joint statement issued by US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, UK High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn and the Head of Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, Ambassador Fernando Ponz Cantó follows: