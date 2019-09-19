Opposition People’s Progressive Party supporters accosted and sought to block at least one government minister from entering the Pegasus Hotel where President David Granger was expected to address a private sector luncheon.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson was unable to access the south-western gate to the hotel because it was locked. When the protesters realised that it was Patterson, they encircled and chased him out of the area.

He was escorted by senior police officers to the south-eastern gate near the flooded Pegasus car park. Several opposition protesters followed him, nevertheless.

A Guyana Defence Force helicopter minutes later hovered the area as part of a security reconnaissance mission.

Inside the hotel, presidential security guards and aides were busy preparing for President David Granger’s arrival.

The luncheon engagement up until 11:42 am appeared poorly attended partly due to severe police restrictions to vehicular traffic to even invitees and media personnel.

PPP member, Charles Ramson told Demerara Waves News-Talk Radio 103.1 FM that the protest was to hammer home the point that the Granger government is illegal and long-overdue general elections as a result of last December’s no-confidence motion should have been held the latest by March this year.

President Granger was Thursday expected to be informed by Guyana Elections Commission Chairman of the timeframe within which GECOM would be ready to conduct the polls.

The pro-governing coalition members of the elections commission have ruled out elections this year but have proposed the latest by March, 2020.