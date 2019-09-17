GTT facilitates help for those in hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) says it is making it easy and possible to assist with hurricane relief efforts in The Bahamas.

“GTT appreciates that we a part of a wider Caribbean – and that when our regional neighbors need help, we must do what we can, with what we have, to offer assistance,” said Justin Nedd, GTT’s CEO.

GTT has set up two systems by which the public can contribute to hurricane relief efforts.

“A donation of $50GYD will be received once a person texts #GTTHELP to 620-HELP (620-4357); multiple texts can be sent by one individual. Also, donations can be sent free of charge through GTT’s Mobile Money Guyana App (MMG) to merchant code 06014; the minimum amount which can be sent through this medium is $100GYD,” explained Jasmin Harris, GTT’s Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager. “It is our hope that persons utilize this simple way of giving, to alleviate the daily living of those in the Bahamas whose lives have been affected by Hurricane Dorian,” Harris stated.

Hurricane Dorian which was dubbed as the second-strongest Atlantic storm on record, battered northern Bahamas with massive waves, torrential rain and sustained winds. Massive destruction including the demise of homes, vehicles and the electric infrastructure remain crippled in its wake.

On Sunday, September 15th, Guyanese once living in the Bahamas, began returning home as the recovery efforts are underway; however, there is still much to be done to help those still in the affected islands within the Bahamas.

Individuals can continue to send their donations until September monthend. Monies received from the public will be presented to the Civil Defense Commission to assist those in The Bahamas along the path of recovery.