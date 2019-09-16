US hails Guyana’s support in dealing with Venezuela’s crisis

The United States (US) State Department on Monday thanked Guyana for its support in the 14-member Lima Group that seeking to find a peaceful end to the political and humanitarian crisis in neighbouring Venezuela.

Addressing a conference on “Enhancing Offshore Exploration and Production Regional Capacity: Operational and Environmental Safeguards” at the Marriott Hotel, Guyana Desk Officer at the State Department, Seth Wikas said, “I want to thank the government of the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana for its partnership with the United States. We are appreciative of the role it plays as an active member of the Lima Group, helping us respond to the humanitarian and political crisis in Venezuela”.

Guyana has supported several positions in the Lima Group, but has abstained on key ones such as declaration back in February that called in Venezuela’s armed forces to back self-proclaimed President, Juan Guaido.

Left-leaning critics of Guyana have accused the David Granger-led administration of pandering heavily to US interests against the democratically elected socialist administration of Nicolas Maduro.

Wikas further credited Guyana with having a “strong voice” in the Organisation of American States (OAS). The US is among 50 other nations that recognise Guaido as Venezuela’s interim President. The vote by Guaido’s representative at the OAS is recognised.

The State Department official noted that Guyana is an “established democracy with close and historical ties to the United States including a large diaspora population”. Hundreds of thousands of Guyanese and their offspring live in New York, Florida, Atlanta and Texas.

After a decades-old international campaign and the end of the Cold War, former American President Jimmy Carter played a key role in convincing then Guyana President Desmond Hoyte to institute electoral reforms that eventually saw the holding of elections in 1992 that had been widely regarded as free and fair.