Schoolboy stabbed to death

Police on Friday say are investigating an alleged murder committed on 15-year-old Derril Wong.

The suspect is in custody assisting with the investigation, police added.

The incident involving the student of 42 Plaisance, East Coast Demerara occurred on Thursday, September 12, at about 4 p.m. at Graham Street Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

“Initial investigations have revealed that the deceased and the suspect were in a yard when an argument ensued,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Wong was found with stab wounds about his body. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.