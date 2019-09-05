US Fulbright Scholar to accredit UG’s engineering programme, research oil pipeline corrosion

Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Norman Munroe will begin research in Guyana on preventing corrosion of pipelines in the oil and gas industry and accredit engineering programmes at the University of Guyana, the American Embassy in Guyana said.

That research is currently underway at Florida International University’s laboratory.

The United States embassy in Guyana says Dr. Munroe, who is a Professor, Mechanical & Materials Engineering , will pursue the Accreditation Board for Engineering & Technology (ABET) process for the recently introduced Petroleum and Geological Engineering programme at the Faculty of Engineering & Technology at the University of Guyana.

The embassy says that’s part of a project to transition the Faculty of Engineering & Technology along a path of Global excellence in Engineering ahead of Guyana’s anticipated oil-infused economic boom. “In line with the U.S. commitment to help Guyana efficiently manage the anticipated oil revenues for the benefit of the Guyanese people,” the American Embassy said Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch welcomed Professor Munroe to Guyana.

ABET accreditation is recognized worldwide through international agreements and it provides assurance that programs meet the global quality standards of the engineering profession.

Graduates from an ABET accredited program have a solid educational foundation and are capable of leading the way in innovation, emerging technologies, and in anticipating the environmental and safety needs of the public.

Professor Munroe is one of over 800 U.S. citizens globally who will teach, conduct research, and/or provide expertise abroad for the 2019-2020 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields.

He is the 5th Fulbright Scholar to work in Guyana since 2015.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.