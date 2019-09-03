Georgetown Chamber flays American Ambassador over local content remarks

A section of Guyana’s business community has reacted sharply to United States Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch’s warning that recent chatter about local content may scare away foreign investors.

Senior Vice President of the Georgetown Chamber, Timothy Tucker indicated that Ms. Lynch is an American public servant who was merely representing her country’s business interests.

Mr. Tucker says nothing is wrong with the Chamber being pro-local content in the same way US President, Donald Trump is backing American businesses. “The co-chair is a public servant in her country and she has to do what is best for her country and her country’s businesses,” she said.

The GCCI official said his business organisation was mandated to represent the interests of Guyanese businesses in the same way the Unoted States President , Donald Trump advocates for American businesses. “We are the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and we have to do what is best for Guyanese businesses and, in that way, that is why the Chamber has always been supportive of local content because it is what is best for Guyanese businesses,” he said.

“I understand that she has to protect her investors and companies from that country that is coming. We all see that her President is very pro-local content for her country so we are very well on track with being pro-local content,” said Tucker as he was pushing the planned Business Development Forum which is geared at helping small businesses find other sources of financing.

The Business Development Forum is being co-supported by the Inter-American Development Bank, Ansa McAl and the Ministry of Business.

At the event, which will be held at the Pegasus Hotel from September 27 to 28, participants will also be taught to use various online tools to market their businesses on social media.

The US Ambassador had also highlighted the need for Guyanese businesses to adhere to a range of internationally recognised companies so that they could successfully bid for contracts alongside international companies.