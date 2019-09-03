Filipino sailor dies in freak accident aboard ship in Guyana

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Filipino crewman aboard a cargo vessel in Port Georgetown.

Dead is 30-year Reynald Jr. Balaoy Manuel.

Investigators were told that Manuel and other crew members were on board motor vessel FWN Rapide I.

They were in the process of making ready the twin deck cover when the wire rope burst and caused the deck to fall into the hatch, which resulted in the deceased receiving multiple injuries.

The body was examined by Medical Technician who pronounced him dead.

The body is awaiting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.