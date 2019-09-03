Harbour bridge incident disrupts city’s garbage collection

Scheduled garbage collection in Guyana’s capital, Georgetown has been disrupted as a result of the damage to the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

The Georgetown City Council says that’s because Puran Brothers is based in Region Three (West Demerara).

Areas now experiencing a build-up of uncollected garbage are Kitty, Subryanville and the commercial district of Central Georgetown.

City Hall says it is working feverishly to put in place an emergency system to quickly collect garbage from those affected areas.

The municipal administration appealed to citizens to avoid the indiscriminate disposal of waste.

Demerara Harbour Bridge expects repairs to be completed some time today to allow for full resumption of vehicular traffic across that east-west corridor.

Early Monday morning, a barge and tug drifted and slammed into the bridge, forcing commuters to use the speed boat service.