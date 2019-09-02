East Demerara man killed

Police say they are investigating an alleged murder committed on 58-year old David Gentle of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 Monday morning at Haslington North, East Coast Demerara.

Investigators were told that Gentle was last seen at a Karaoke at Nabaclis North, East Coast Demerara

He was found lying motionless with wounds about his body, which was examined by emergency medical technicians who pronounced him dead.

A post mortem is to be conducted on the body.