East Demerara man killed

Police say they are investigating an alleged murder committed on 58-year old David Gentle of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara.
The incident occurred at about 1:30 Monday morning at Haslington North, East Coast Demerara.
Investigators were told that Gentle was last seen at a Karaoke at Nabaclis North, East Coast Demerara
He was found lying motionless with wounds about his body, which was examined by emergency medical technicians who pronounced him dead.
A post mortem is to be conducted on the body.