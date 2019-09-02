Demerara Harbour Bridge closed after collision

Thousands of Guyanese are Monday morning – the first day of school for the new school year – will be inconvenienced due to the closure of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

The management of the bridge says that’s because a tug and a barge collided with the bridge.

A car that was crossing the East-West river corridor stuck immediately after the bridge was misaligned on impact. No one was injured, but the vehicle was damaged.

Management apologized for any inconvenience caused, saying that the bridge will be closed until further notice.

Usually in such a situation, commuters have to cross the Demerara River with speedboats.