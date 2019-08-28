GTT awards bursaries to 11 grade sixers

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) says it has awarded 11 bursaries to children of its employees who performed exceptionally well at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

“It is a great honour to give back to our employees and their children. I encourage you all to continue doing your best to maintain good grades,” GTT’s Director of Employer Experience, Damsel Thompson-Brown was quoted as saying in a phone company statement at the hand-over ceremony last week.

Brown, who congratulated the students on their success, also noted the importance of learning a skill or trade during their time at high school.

“Formal education is important; however, an individual with a skill or a trade has options and becomes even more marketable,” Thompson-Brown said.

The students all received a cheque from the company, with the top two performers being each awarded with an HD Fire 10 kindle. The awardees are Javon Azore, Walton Alleyne, Shaneah Seabra, Jashaun Garrett, Christian Greaves, Tayla Hartley, Jaeden Douglas, Akeelah Davidson, Nolan Farley, Cayla Richards, and Tashaunsia Alder.

According to Thompson-Brown, once the students’ upkeep a pass rate of 65 percent at the end of the school term, they will continue to benefit from the company’s bursary award programme. As GTT establishes itself as an employer of choice, Damsel explained that the programme is set up to assist staff in providing the opportunities for a sound education for their children.

The students’ and parents all received the awards in good spirit and commended the company for this initiative.