Miner kills wife over alleged love affair, attempts suicide

A man on Wednesday afternoon stabbed his wife to death and attempted to commit suicide, but he was arrested and hospitalised under police guard.

The dead woman has been identified as 44-year-old Venette Headley-James, a vendor.

The incident occurred at her home at 68 Sideline Dam, Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara.

Investigators were told that her husband, 45-year-old Sherlock James stabbed her to death at about 12:50 pm.

Police said the man stabbed his wife after she threw his clothing out and asked him to leave their matrimonial home. Investigators said the altercation stemmed from her having an extra-marital affair while her husband had been away for long periods of time working in the interior.

“According to one of their daughters of the said father, on 2019.08.21 at about 12:50 hrs her mother (Venette) was putting out her father’s (Sherlock) clothing in the yard. He told her not to do same and threatened to kill her (Venette). She (Venette) continued and he went into the kitchen picked up a knife and stabbed her to the neck. Venette ran away into the back yard. She (the daughter) then ran out of the house and placed her injured mother in a taxi which took her to the CC Nicholson Hospital where she died whilst receiving treatment,” police said.

Before Wednesday’s murder-attempted suicide, James allegedly assaulted his wife on Sunday last.

Police said checks were made in the bush at the back of their yard by the police where James was seen lying with a wound to his neck, suspected to be self-inflicted. He was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is receiving treatment under police guard.