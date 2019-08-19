Minister Keith Scott’s bodyguard shot

Junior Minister of Social Protection, Keith Scott’s bodyguard was early Monday morning shot and injured, police said.

A senior police officer said Mr. Michael Williams was shot once to his hip and buttock. He underwent surgery and was in stable condition, police added.

Williams was reportedly shot by one of two men who jumped off a motorcycle and demanded that he handed over his belongings. Police said Williams attempted to draw his firearm when he was shot.

“His firearm was not taken away,” a police officer said.

The incident occurred at about 6:15 am while the bodyguard was walking on Market Street, East Ruimveldt in the capital, Georgetown.