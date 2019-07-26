Western diplomats laud GECOM Chair appointment

Key diplomats on Friday afternoon welcomed the appointment of retired Justice Claudette Singh as the new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

British High Commissioner Greg Quinn tweeted, “I welcome this extremely positive development. I look forward to meeting the new GECOM chair. All relevant actors are to be congratulated on this agreement. #Guyana”.

Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee tweeted “Progress for the citizens of Guyana!”

United States embassy in Guyana in a Facebook post stated, “We commend Guyana’s leadership for agreement on an Elections Commission Chairperson, in compliance with the Caribbean Court of Justice ruling. We encourage continued collaboration toward free and fair elections.”