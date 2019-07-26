Justice Claudette Singh is new GECOM Chair

Retired Justice Claudette Singh is the new Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), government and the opposition confirmed.

“We’re very, very happy,” said Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

He said Justice Singh, who had previously declined his invitation to be on a previous list, on Friday agreed to be a nominee.

Jagdeo said he was pleased that the appointment of Singh emerged out of a consensual process.

Jagdeo’s six nominees were Justice B.S. Roy, Justice Claudette Singh, Lawrence Lachmansingh, Attorney-at-Law Ronald Burch-Smith, Attorney-at-Law Kashir Khan, and Justice William Ramlall.

In his reply to Jagdeo’s formal submission, President Granger said, “I acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 2018.07.26. in which you submitted six names to be considered for the appointment to the position of Chairman of the Elections Commission. I have selected from that list Justice Claudette Singh, S.C; C.C.H. to be appointed Chairman.”

Justice Singh had vitiated the 1997 general elections on the ground that voter identification cards are unconstitutional.

President David Granger, this afternoon, met Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo at the Ministry of the Presidency where they continued a series of meetings aimed at ‘hammering out’ a list of nominees “not unacceptable” to the President.

The Leader of the Opposition agreed to submit such a list.

The President received and reviewed the list of nominees later this afternoon in an effort to bring the selection process to a speedy and favourable conclusion. This was aimed at ensuring that the Elections Commission could resume its normal functions with the aim of conducting General and Regional Elections in the shortest possible time.

The President, in that regard, swiftly made a selection from the list of nominees and approved Justice Claudette Singh, SC, CCH. Justice Singh satisfies the criteria for the appointment and also satisfies the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) for a consensual appointment supported by both the President and the Leader of the Opposition.