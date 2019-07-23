“Nothing negative” about Granger’s present health- Cuban medical experts

Cuban doctors, who have been monitoring President David Granger, say they are happy with recovery from non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer and they have asked him to return in 90 days for another evaluation, Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba Halim Majeed said.

The Guyanese leader, who Tuesday returned to Guyana from Cuba’s Centro de Investigaciones Médicas Quirúrgicas, was given a good mark for his recovery from the disease that had caused him to undergo aggressive chemo and radiation therapies.

“The President’s medical team undertook four investigations and have expressed satisfaction with the results and, indeed, his recovery process. They have found nothing negative about his current state of health,” Majeed said in a release.

Granger is expected to return to Cuba in another 90 days for further evaluation.

During his brief stay in Havana, the Cuban capital, the President met with Guyanese medical students who graduated Tuesday from the University of Medical Sciences of Sancti Spiritus, Pinal del Rio and Ciego de Avila.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Sandra Granger and his Aide-de-Camp, Major Mark Sinclair.

From all accounts, President Granger is carrying out a relatively normal schedule and has been interacting with members of the public much more freely.