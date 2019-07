Guyanese woman charged with misbehaving on flight

Reproduced from Trinidad’s Newsday

A Guyanese woman appeared before magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Arima Magistrates’ First Court in Trinidad charged with misbehavior while on a flight to that twin-island Republic.

The magistrate read the charge that on July 20, Sylvanie Roxanne Shivnarine behaved in a manner which caused annoyance to passengers on flight BW457 after being requested to cease such behaviour.

Shivnarine was not called upon to plead, as the charge was laid indictably.