Two dead in Linden-Soesdyke Highway collision

Two persons were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between two cars at Hill Foot, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, police said.

Dead are hire car driver Royston Stewart, 44 ,of Sandville ,Kuru Kururu and Fay Williams, 43, of Ideal Sandpit Area Waiakahra, Linden Highway.

Fire fighters assisted in rescuing the occupants from the mangled vehicles.

Police said at about 7:40 PM, a motorcar, PVV 535, driven by Alonzo De Santos ,32, of 136 Prospect ,East Bank Demerara and motor hire car HC 2554 ,driven by Stewart collided.

Investigators were told that motor car PVV 535 was proceeding west along the southern side of Soesdyke/Llinden Highway and while in the process of overtaking an unknown motor vehicle that was proceeding in the said direction ,he ended up into the path of hire car HC 2554 which was proceeding east along the northern side of the road, and collided.

“As a result of the collision ,the driver of the hire car along with four passengers were injured and the driver of motor car PVV 535 along with the occupant received injuries,” the Guyana Police Force said.

They were all picked up in conscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced Williams dead on arrival.

Randy Stoby and Alliyha Munroe were seen and examined by a doctor on duty and were later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were admitted .

Stoby suffered a fractured to his lower back, Munroe sustained lung injuries and Stewart’s right hip was fractured.